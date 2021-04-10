The State Administration of Market Regulation of China has imposed a fine of 2.8 billion dollars on Alibaba Group for allegedly violating the Internet retail giant’s monopoly rules.

The Market Regulatory Department imposed this penalty after it concluded that the world’s largest e-commerce platform had exploited its dominant position in the market to punish merchants who offered goods on competing platforms, in a move it said impeded competition.

The administration imposed a fine on Alibaba Group of 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion), which is equivalent to 4% of its 2019 domestic sales of 456 billion yuan.

Alibaba Group said in a statement that it would accept the punishment.