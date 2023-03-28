Less than two years ago China achieved a breakthrough in its goal of becoming a space power. For the first time, he was able to send a robotic ship to the Oceanus Procellaruma large dark spot on the Moon visible to the naked eye from Earth, where the youngest terrains of our satellite are located, according to those responsible for the Chinese space program.

the probe Chang’e 5 He landed near Mount Rümker, a huge rock formation that rises more than a kilometer above the horizon. She used a robotic arm to take samples of the lunar soil, which were then sent to the orbiter orbiting the moon. Moon to finally return to Earth. All of this was accomplished in a single lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days.

Analysis of samples collected by the probe Chang’e 5 in the Moon has revealed a surprise: China believes it has solved one of the biggest mysteries about our natural satellite, the origin of the water it contains. Although it was thought that the Moon it had run out of water after its formation, several robotic missions and ground-based telescopes have confirmed that it still has water, in the form of tons of ice in the perpetual shadow areas of the poles. These unexplored regions, especially those of the South Pole, are the place where the first manned missions to the Moon in more than 50 years, since water is essential for the sustenance of the settlers and raw material for rocket fuel that will one day reach Mars. The samples collected by the probe Chang’e 5 are the first obtained in the Moon from the soviet mission moon 24 in 1976.

Until now, the origin of frozen water in the Moon it was a mystery. Other space missions had found water in illuminated areas of the satellite, but it was not known how it got there, possibly carried by asteroids or from some unknown source. However, a recently published study by scientists at the Chinese National Academy of Sciences (CAS) in collaboration with European researchers, affirms that the key to the origin of lunar water is found in the samples obtained by the mission Chang’e 5 in the northwest of the Moon. These samples contain impact glasses, small grains of different colors that formed at high temperatures after the impact of meteorites. According to the study, these glasses contain small amounts of water. The research has been published in the specialized journal Nature Geoscience.

Sen Hu, from the Laboratory of Planetary Physics at the Chinese National Academy of Sciences, has indicated that the crystals contain about 2,000 parts per million of water, which is equivalent to about 2,000 grams of water for every ton of lunar soil. Because the Moon is frequently struck by meteorites, these glasses are scattered throughout the moon, from the equator to the polar regions. In addition, the water present in the crystals can be molecular, with two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen, or hydroxyl, with one hydrogen and one oxygen atom, the latter variant being the most common.

Scientists have calculated that the Moon can contain about 270,000 million tons of water in the form of impact crystals. This amount is much higher than the previous estimate of 600 million tons from the Indian Chandrayaan probe at the north pole. The Chinese samples are younger than those collected by NASA astronauts on the Apollo program and Soviet missions, and analyzes suggest the crystals have formed over the past 2 billion years due to intense bombardment by meteorites, including one which occurred 68 million years ago and which caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Most notably, according to Sen, the water in lunar crystals is produced by the Sun. The different types of hydrogen atoms found in the samples suggest that the bombardment of charged particles from the solar wind, which contains positively charged hydrogen atoms , penetrates the glasses and combines with the existing oxygen. When solar radiation heats the crystals sufficiently, they can release part of their H₂O charge. These crystals are in charge of regulating the water cycle on the Moon, according to the Chinese scientist.

Sen reckons this could be an alternative source of water for future crewed missions, which could be extracted by heating lunar soil to 100 degrees and capturing the resulting vapor. The European Space Agency will send a robotic mission to the Moon in 2026 called Prospect to study the volatile compounds present in the samples, including water vapor. The probe will drill into the lunar soil and collect samples that will be heated for study.

The latest study of China it provides important proof that there is water trapped in lunar crystals scattered across the surface, according to Carpenter. However, he points out that the amount of water present is very small and that a large amount of lunar soil would have to be processed to obtain a useful amount for manned missions. Therefore, these crystals are probably not a mineable source of water. However, the study provides clear evidence of the water cycle in the Moon, which could explain the possible origin of ice reserves at the poles. The thin atmosphere of the Moon it prevents molecules from interacting with each other, causing water vapor released by solar radiation to follow a ballistic trajectory and accumulate in cold, dark places like the poles.

Via: The country