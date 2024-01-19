You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The discovery of the site was made in Yajiang.
China already owned about 7% of the world's identified lithium resources.
China's Ministry of Natural Resources reported the discovery of a large lithium deposit After five years of prospecting and exploration, collected in the last hours by the official agency Xinhua.
The discovery of the site in Yajiang, in the central province of Sichuan, represents a “significant breakthrough for China's energy security and green development”declared the Ministry this Wednesday.
The deposit has lithium reserves of approximately one million tons, reported the portfolio.
This announcement comes as China redoubles efforts to explore domestic resources, seeking to strengthen energy and resource security amid intensified global competition for critical resources such as lithium, a key material for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries. .
The Chinese electric car sector is looking abroad in the face of intense competition in the domestic market and plans to transition to this type of mobility in numerous countries.
Estimates of the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that global demand for lithium could multiply by more than 40 by 2040, so controlling an important part of the global chain would translate into economic and geopolitical benefits, according to some analysts.
China already owned around 7% of the world's identified lithium resources, ranking in sixth place after Bolivia, Argentina, the United States, Chile and Australia, according to data from the United States Geological Survey cited by the local press.
EFE
