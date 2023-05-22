Home page politics

Split

The host and his most powerful guest: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and US President Joe Biden. © IMAGO/Japan’s PM Press Office

China expresses anger after the G7 summit in Hiroshima. The group of states accuses Beijing of “manipulating global affairs”.

Munich – The G7 summit, which ended in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday has diplomatic consequences. Late Sunday evening, China’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong had summoned Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi. Sun said at the meeting that the G7 “kept the camp confrontation and Cold War mentality”; he accused the Japanese government of China “slandered and attacked”.

The governments of the G7 countries Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the USA as well as representatives of the European Union faced the challenges posed by China and the Ukraine war placed at the center of their summit meeting. The joint summit declaration on China states, among other things:

In the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, the G7 wants to work more closely with China

The G7 countries do not want to decouple themselves from China economically, but they want to reduce economic dependencies on Beijing and reduce risks in the supply chains

Fair conditions must be created in trade with China

The G7 rejects China’s territorial claims in the South and East China Seas. The Taiwan issue must be resolved peacefully

In Tibet and Xinjiang human rights must be respected. The freedoms afforded to the citizens of China Hong Kong after the return of the city had promised must be respected

China must put pressure on Russia to stop military aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine

China criticizes G7: “No external force is allowed to interfere”

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun said at the meeting with Japan’s ambassador that TaiwanThe issue, as well as the human rights situation in Xinjiang and Tibet, are “purely internal affairs of China, and no external force is allowed to say anything or interfere.” The Japanese ambassador rejected the criticism from Beijing. It is “normal” for the G7 to take positions on issues of common interest. As long as China does not change its behavior, the G7 will continue to raise critical issues. “China should first take positive steps to address these issues if China requires them not to be pointed out,” Tarumi said.

Japan had one late last year U-turn in its defense policy laid down and announced, among other things, that they want to upgrade massively. Facing China and North Korea At the time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke of the “most difficult and most complex security environment since the end of the Second World War”. Not only is Japan concerned about Beijing’s threats to Taiwan; territorial disputes over a small group of islands called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China regularly cause upsets.

Beijing’s state newspaper: G7 summit is “anti-China workshop”

The state controlled GlobalTimes wrote on Monday that the G7 summit had “degenerated into an ‘anti-China workshop'”. The summit declaration “brutally” interferes in Beijing’s internal affairs and “slanders China”.

China’s foreign ministry had already sharply criticized the G7 summit practiced. A spokesman for the ministry said in Beijing that the group of states “undermines regional stability and suppresses the development of other countries”. He also accused the G7 countries of promoting independence efforts in Taiwan, which “will lead to a serious impairment of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits”. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province, although the democratically governed island states were never part of the People’s Republic. Beijing has repeatedly threatened to use military force to unite Taiwan with the mainland.

G7 countries Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, USA (represented in Japan by heads of state and government). Until 2014, the group was called the G8 – but Russia was excluded due to the onset of the Ukraine conflict and the annexation of Crimea. See also A useful guide to understanding the French presidential election

China seeks solidarity with Moscow

The spokesman described the G7 as “a few western industrialized countries that arbitrarily interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and manipulate global affairs”. For a long time, Beijing has been trying to replace the Western-dominated world order with a multipolar system in which China plays a key role.

Beijing’s proximity to Moscow should also be understood in this context: since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, China has refused to condemn Russia’s war of aggression and to demand a withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied areas of Ukraine. Instead, Beijing accuses the West of prolonging the war by supplying arms to Kiev. So far, China has not taken any serious steps to end the war. Most recently, a half-hearted attempt by a Chinese special envoy who had traveled to Kiev and other European capitals was largely unsuccessful.

In Hiroshima, Volodymyr Zelenskyj surprisingly came to the G7 meeting at the weekend. In their summit declaration, the governments of Ukraine pledged to support the country “as long as necessary”. (sh)