He tells it like it is. Li Keqiang had built this reputation among several Chinese citizens. Especially in recent years, when without ever directly challenging Xi Jinping he had nevertheless honestly highlighted the economic problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang unexpectedly died while taking a break in Shanghai. “He died due to a sudden heart attack, after all attempts to save him failed,” reads a short statement from the state news agency Xinhua, which later postponed the publication of a full obituary.

Li was 68 years old and had only last March left the position of prime minister, the second in the Chinese state hierarchy, to Li Qiang, a loyalist of President Xi. Qualities that he didn’t have, on the contrary. By many, especially from outside China, he has often been described as a “rival” of him. The reality is probably less clear-cut. But there is no doubt that, while never directly or even indirectly questioning Xi’s leadership, Li has often expressed different points of view with respect to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. Especially in matters of economic policies.

«Six hundred million Chinese still earn just one thousand renminbi (about 140 euros, ed.) a month. After Covid-19, people’s livelihood should be our priority,” he said in 2020, as the Party prepared to celebrate the historic elimination of absolute poverty and Xi revived the rhetoric of common prosperity. Also in those months, he had proposed the relaunch of the so-called “market stall economy”, an informal pillar of the multifaceted Chinese socio-economic ecosystem. Proposal rejected, in line with the need for “orderly” and “high-quality” development pursued by Xi.

In May 2022, during a virtual meeting with thousands of government and business representatives, he first spoke well of the “effective work” of officials who faced “unexpected challenges” during the crisis, but then continued: “The difficulties, in some sectors and to some extent, are even greater than the severe shock of the 2020 pandemic.” The same month he showed up without a mask at a university in Yunnan, a few weeks after the very harsh lockdown in Shanghai which laid the foundations for the protests at the end of November last year.

In general, Li was considered a pragmatic figure focused on economic development, rather than on the ideological and national security front.

His retirement was already decreed in October 2022, during the XX Party Congress which handed over Xi’s third mandate as general secretary. After ten years, it was a given that Li would relinquish the role of prime minister the following March. But several observers expected him to remain among the “magnificent seven” of the Permanent Committee, which brings together the highest officials of the Party’s hierarchical ladder. And instead Li remained outside. What remains of that Congress is the hand placed on his shoulder by former president Hu Jintao as he was accompanied out of the Great Hall of the People shortly before Xi’s closing speech. Like Hu, Li grew up within the Communist Youth League, a faction of which the current leader has never been a member, who has occupied most of the most important positions in the Party with his former collaborators, overcoming the traditional practices of balance within the apical organs.

On a farewell tour in early 2023, Li explained that he had decided to rest. But her speeches, full of calls for economic reforms and opening, have often been obscured in state media. Just as the ever-active Chinese cyberspace authorities are already carefully monitoring the reactions to the death of the former prime minister. In the past, it happened that the death of leaders surrounded, rightly or wrongly, by an aura of reformism led to internal tensions. Just think of Hu Yaobang, the former prime minister who died in 1989, the year of the Tiananmen Square protests. The difference is that Li, at least formally, was not sidelined by the Party and he no longer had political influence. Already last year, Xi managed to successfully manage the death of former president Jiang Zemin, which occurred just a few days after the protests against the zero Covid strategy.

As always in these cases, it is important to observe the content of the obituary and the degree of “celebration” that will be made of Li, whose passing comes at a delicate moment for Xi, after the Defense Minister was removed only a few days ago Li Shangfu. The second key name in his team, after former Foreign Minister Qin Gang removed at the end of July, to be removed from his role.