Buildings in residential areas in Beijing: China intends to reduce investments in the real estate sector. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Mark R. Cristino

The strategy of changing the focus of the economy – from investments in infrastructure and real estate to consumption – is not progressing at the pace desired by the Chinese government. The country is growing less than expected.

“Throughout the pandemic, when consumption was hit hardest, government support measures focused on providing relief to companies, unlike what happened in many advanced economies, which focused on families,” says Sophie Altermatt, analyst at the Swiss bank Julius Baer.

The result was that consumer confidence fell significantly, and so far there has not been a complete recovery, which weighs on demand.

This scenario, according to Leonardo Trevisan, professor of international relations at ESPM, indicates that the economy will have difficulty reaching the target set by the Communist Party, which is 5%. This month, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) lowered its projection for an increase in Chinese GDP in 2023, from 5.1% to 4.6%.

“The low investment, economic expectations pointing downwards, in addition to lower international demand and with exports until July falling 14.5%, cause a very strong drop in demand for Chinese products in the world”, he says.

Even with this loss of pace in the Chinese economy, the leading partner of desk KPMG’s China for South America, David Lau says the Asian country will continue to be one of the world’s largest importers of basic inputs, because it needs them for its domestic market and exports.