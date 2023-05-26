Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023

China is facing a new wave of infections caused by covid-19 that could reach 65 million cases a week. The increase comes nearly six months after the country ended its zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19, which included strict quarantines and mass testing.

The Omicron variant, XBB, fueled the resurgence of the disease in the country. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has a moderate response to the outbreak, as since the end of its anti-covid policy, Beijing has been trying to reactivate its economy and return to business with the US and foreign countries.

And in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer’s oral antiviral Paxlovid for the treatment of covid in adults at risk of progression to severe cases, including hospitalization or death.

“Today’s approval demonstrates that Paxlovid has met the agency’s rigorous safety and efficacy standards,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The benefit of Paxlovid has been seen in patients with prior immunity to the virus that causes Covid.























