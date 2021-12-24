The Customs Tariff Commission of the Council of State of China announced this Friday, 23, that certain products imported from the United States and Canada will continue to be excluded from the tariffs imposed by the Asian country.

The exemptions will be in effect until at least June 30, 2022, according to a statement from the agency.

This is the sixth time that Beijing’s measure to exclude certain goods exported by the US and Canada from tariffs has been extended, according to the statement.

