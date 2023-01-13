Relations between China and the Arab countries started 2023 with more strength, after the visit of the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, to Saudi Arabia, in December. The leader of the Asian giant signed a strategic association agreement with Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and met with representatives of other Arab nations.

Through the event, China strengthened its position as the main trading partner in the region. The Middle East is especially attractive to China because of its energy sector: 51% of China’s oil imports come from Arab countries, with 18% from Saudi Arabia.

In exchange, Beijing offers technological development, in addition to raw materials and incentives for teaching the Chinese language. The two countries also intend to do business with the expansion of the Silk Road, a series of interconnected routes through South Asia that were used in the silk trade between the East and Europe. More than 20 contracts should be signed between Riyadh and Beijing, involving the equivalent of R$ 166 billion.

Politically, China adopts the principle of mutual non-interference in internal affairs as a principle of foreign policy. She also benefits from this, as she guarantees that she will not receive criticism regarding the Uighur question, nor her imperialist intention on Taiwan.

“Since the two countries are targets, on the international stage, of accusations of non-compliance with human rights norms, both are based on policies of non-intervention in internal affairs”, emphasizes Paulo Roberto Gomes da Silva Filho, colonel of the Army reserve and master in defense and strategy studies at the National Defense University in Beijing.

reactions

The expansion of the Chinese market and the consequent diversification of the Arab market also point to a geopolitical reorganization. One of the consequences is that the United States loses space in Saudi Arabia and the region, despite still being the main shield of the Gulf in the face of regional threats, especially from Iran.

The prince of Saudi Arabia has refused to increase crude oil production at the request of the Biden government, which represents a huge victory for China, the largest importer of the product in the world.

Finally, Americans reacted to Xi’s trip through the National Security Council spokesman. Washington cited Chinese influence in Gulf countries as having the potential to “undermine the international order”.

The game also changes for the Iranians, partners of the Chinese and former rivals of the Arabs. China and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement valid for 25 years two years ago.

“The main point that caused irritation in Tehran was Chinese support for a claim by the United Arab Emirates to negotiate the possession of three small islands, controlled by Iran and claimed by the Emirates,” describes Filho. “However, China is trying to balance itself among its rivals”, he concludes.