China has extended a pre-existing ban on the use of Apple iPhones for official purposes by central government agencies, now also applying it to employees of local authorities and state-owned companies, as reported by Nikkei Asia. This is the latest move in an ongoing tech war between the Asian country and the United States. The news comes a day after The Wall Street Journal revealed a ban on the use of non-locally branded devices for official purposes in China’s central government departments, with employees explicitly ordered not to bring them into the office. While Apple has attracted much of the international attention for this policy and has suffered a decline in its stock price attributed to it, Nikkei Asia pointed out that the same policy also applies to other non-Chinese-made smartphones. Furthermore, it is stated that some restrictions were already in place for central government agencies since 2020.

These rumors emerge as various US restrictions on Chinese technology suppliers, including Huawei, continue and as China moves forward with a declared push towards technological self-sufficiency. This week, it was reported that the country is about to launch a $40 billion fund to further support the chip industry domestically. In recent years, China has become a key market for iPhone sales, with most analyst firms highlighting how the manufacturer is benefiting from the growing demand for high-end models in the country, at a time when these models counter the global trend of declining shipments.