“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the decision, the Chinese embassy in Canada said in a statement.

The statement stressed that Beijing “will take all necessary measures” to protect its interests.

The Chinese position came the day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country would impose 100 percent customs duties on imports of Chinese electric cars, in line with US measures seeking to stop the flow of these cars to North America.

Trudeau accused China, one of the world’s largest exporters of electric cars, of “not playing by the same rules as other countries” when it comes to environmental and labor standards, and unveiled an additional 25 percent tax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China.

In recent months, the United States and the European Union have imposed tariffs on Chinese electric cars of 100 percent and 38 percent, respectively.