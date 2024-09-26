Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: Beijing is ready to send new humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Beijing is ready to send new humanitarian aid to Ukraine based on its needs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. He is quoted by RIA Novosti.

“China pays close attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, has already provided Ukraine with four batches of humanitarian aid, and is ready to provide more aid according to needs,” the Chinese diplomat said.

The Minister also expressed hope that the Ukrainian government will continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and Chinese institutions located in Ukraine.

Earlier, Wang Yi said that those who accuse Beijing of its position on Ukraine have ulterior motives. According to him, China has always maintained an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian conflict.