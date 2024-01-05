The Chinese Foreign Ministry hopes to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian conflict

China hopes to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed hope for a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine, reports RIA News.

“We hope that all parties will make efforts to ease tensions and also create conditions for advancing a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat said.

Answering a question about Beijing's position that North Korea allegedly supplies missiles to the Russian Federation, an official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that he had no information about this.

Earlier, the director of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Lutong, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin makes decisions on Ukraine based on national interests and security.