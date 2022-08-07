Imports, on the other hand, are below the estimated, with an increase of 2.3%; surplus hits new record

China’s exports grew 18% in July from the same month a year ago. At the same time, imports rose 2.3%. The trade surplus jumped to a record value in the month, of US$ 101.26 billion. Data were released by chinese government this Sunday (7.Aug.2022).

In the face of falling global demand and outbreaks of covid in China, the numbers exceeded expectations and represent a relief to the 2nd largest economy in the world.

At US$ 101.26 billion, the July trade balance surpassed the record set in the previous month, which was US$ 97.9 billion.

Dollar exports grew 18% from 2021, beating economists’ estimates of a 14.1% gain.

Imports from China rose 2.3% in July. The rise was less than the estimated 4% increase. In June, the gain was just 1%.

Following what happened last month, there was a drop in imports of commodities and warm domestic consumption. The villain was the construction sector, a major exporter of iron ore and other raw materials. On the other hand, oil imports rose in July.

Despite the above-expected surplus, China’s growth target of “about 5.5%”, is considered out of reach. according to BloombergLast month, the country’s leaders told government officials that the target should serve as a guideline, not a hard target to hit.