A worker makes medical masks in a workshop of a company that produces medical protective equipment in Jishou, China, January 28, 2021 (STR / AFP)

The least we can say is that China has done business. Surgical masks first: China exported 220 billion of them last year against the Covid-19. This is the official figure from the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, released on Friday January 29. If we bring this statistic back to the number of human beings living outside China, and therefore the only ones concerned by exports, that makes an average of 40 Chinese masks per human being.

The country has also exported more than two billion protective suits and more than one billion medical kits against the virus. The Chinese economy, “the factory of the world”, was boosted last year by the production of equipment against the pandemic. This is what has enabled China to be the only major world economy to maintain growth in 2020. China even found itself in excess of production capacity last summer on masks. It has manufactured up to 200 million masks per day, in more than 75,000 companies. Except that after the first wave, on the one hand the epidemic has ebbed on Chinese soil where wearing a mask is no longer mandatory today in many places, on the other hand the local production of masks has increased elsewhere. in the world. Consequence: hundreds of Chinese companies closed in a few weeks.

The phenomenon does not have the same magnitude with vaccines as with masks, but it does exist. It is not very visible from Western Europe where we favor vaccines manufactured in the West, Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, tomorrow Novavax or Janssen.

But you don’t have to go very far to find Chinese vaccines: in the Balkans or in Eastern Europe. In Serbia, vaccination with Chinese Sinopharm started ten days ago. China sent ten million doses to Serbia, more than the country’s population. In Hungary, yet a member of the European Union, the Prime Minister, the very controversial and populist Viktor Orban, also announces his intention to favor the Chinese vaccine.

Same thing in several African countries : Seychelles vaccines with Sinopharm for three weeks. Chinese vaccine also scheduled in Morocco, Botswana, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo. Or in the Middle East in Bahrain, in the United Arab Emirates.

It must be said that China often offers very advantageous conditions: subsidized tariffs, even technology transfers with the establishment of local production chains. It’s not just an economic calculation, it’s a broader strategy.

China is consolidating its positions in countries such as Serbia which are bridgeheads in its commercial establishment via “the new silk roads”. And she takes care of her image. This is also why she received a lot of media coverage last spring, her first deliveries of masks. It is an opportunity to do what is called “soft power”, to develop influence, this specialty long mastered by the United States.