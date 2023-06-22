A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan in China’s northwestern Ningxia region killed 31 people, state media reported. The explosion was caused by a tank of liquefied petroleum gas that leaked from the restaurant. In online videos smoke and flames rise from the restaurant as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Accidents due to gas and chemical explosions are not uncommon in China, despite years of efforts to improve safety.



00:43