Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying explained the decision to impose sanctions on members of the administration of former US President Donald Trump, reports RIA News…

On the eve, Beijing imposed sanctions on 28 Americans, including ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro. In Washington, this decision was called “unproductive and cynical.”

The diplomat explained that the sanctions are a response to the “erroneous actions” of American politicians, which “are an undermining of China’s sovereignty and interference in the internal affairs” of the country. Chunying also stressed that the introduction of restrictive measures demonstrates the determination of the PRC to defend its national interests.

Earlier, the candidate for the post of head of the US State Department Anthony Blinken said that at present the maximum threat to Washington comes from China.