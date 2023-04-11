A group of Chinese military scientists claims to have managed to modify human embryonic stem cells with a gene from water bears, also known as tardigrades, small organisms less than a millimeter that are capable of withstanding solar radiation, even in space, and without the protection of the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to the researchers, human cells modified with this gene became more resistant to radiation and, in this way, advance the scientists, the discovery could help to create super-resistant soldiers, capable of surviving an eventual nuclear war.

The scientists, from the Academy of Military Sciences in Beijing, explain in the Chinese scientific journal ‘Military Medical Sciences’ that they have discovered a method to introduce a tardigrade gene into human DNA, using the gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas.

Tardigrades, found all over the world, are able to survive extreme temperatures down to -200°C, an hour in boiling water or radiation from space, and they are the only animals capable of doing so. Resiliency is conferred by a protein shield, which protects cells from radiation and environmental damage. The gene that builds this protection was the one that would have been inserted into human cells.

The team warns, however, of the risk that, when adding this gene to embryonic cells, there is a risk of causing dangerous mutations or causing cell death, due to the genetic difference between water bears and humans.

Thus, the Chinese scientists highlight the very positive results of the genetic experiments, since the analyzes did not allow to find mutations in the chromosomes of the modified cells, having been verified that they functioned normally, growing even faster in some stages of development.

It was found in the study that 90% of human embryonic cells with the tardigrade gene were able to survive exposure to X-ray radiation, which would otherwise be lethal.

The researchers now want to apply what they learned and turn the embryonic stem cells modified with the tardigrade genes into hematopoietic cells, which are capable of becoming all types of blood cells.

The aim is to increase the chances that humans will be able to survive a nuclear apocalypse or a large-scale conflict using this type of weaponry.

The cells to be created, as they explain to the South China Morning Post, can then be implanted in the bone marrow and, in this way, generate new blood cells in the body, resistant to radiation.

“Acute radiation syndrome is a health problem that affects many civilian military and emergency service workers who respond to accidents and nuclear terrorism,” the scientists argue.

The discovery could also be applied to treat or make the human body resistant to common diseases. The same gene “has a protective role in cellular DNA that prevents oxidative stress, a critical factor in the development of diseases such as cancer or diabetes, inflammation or ageing”.

But the discovery may have a dark side. A scientist who declined to be identified warns that the fact that the research was carried out in a military laboratory will have implications for the opacity and control that can be exercised by the international community in the use made of this genetic modification.

“The goal is to modify human genes. First to make them more resistant to disease and then it will be time to gather capital to make the next paper [aplicações militares]. And this game will not have a happy ending”, says the scientist, fearing reprisals from the Chinese Government.