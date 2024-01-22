The second earthquake in a day occurred in China, the epicenter was in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This was reported by China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday, January 23.

“The Chinese seismological network has officially established that on January 23 at 09:18 (04:18 Moscow time – Ed.) an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Wushi County, Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang (41.19 degrees north latitude, 78.84 degrees east longitude ),” the publication said.

The source of the tremors was at a depth of 10 km.

Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) appreciated the magnitude of the second earthquake is 5.3. The epicenter, according to the center, was located 118 km west of Aksu, where 535 thousand people live. EMSC determined the depth of the outbreak to be 2.8 km.

Earlier, on January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 was reported in Ushi County. The depth of the outbreak was 22 km; there was information about the collapse of two residential buildings and livestock buildings.

At the same time, an earthquake of magnitude 7 was reported on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter was located 126 km southeast of Kyzyl-Suu (Kyrgyzstan).

The tremors were also felt in Kazakhstan. An Izvestia correspondent showed how residents of Almaty went out into the streets because of the outbreak of an earthquake. Later, he said, a second wave of tremors began.

Eight people were injured as a result of the earthquake in Almaty. Three of them were injured as a result of jumping from windows.