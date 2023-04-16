Asian country registered 9 transactions last year between acquisitions and mergers; is the biggest movement since 2017

China increased investments in Brazil in 2022. The Asian country carried out 9 transactions, including acquisitions and mergers, according to data from the consultancy PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers).

It is the highest volume since 2017, when the Chinese were in charge of 13 financial operations. It was the year in which China did more business in Brazil. In all, there were 105 investments in Brazilian companies since 2009.

Read the infographic below:

ELECTRICITY AND TECHNOLOGY IN THE HIGHLIGHT

The electricity sector was the one that received the most investment for undertakings –amounting to 22 of the 105 operations from 2009 to 2022–, representing 21% of the businesses. Transport and logistics and technology register 10 transactions each.

There was an increase in Chinese operations in innovation last year: there were 4. One of them involved the company Tencent Holdingswhich bought 5.5% of the shares of the Rio Grande do Sul communication platform Zenviafor $5.6 million.

FINANCE ON THE RADAR

The banking and capital markets sector also appears in the top 10 list of investments. In 2022, the cryptocurrency platform foxbit received a contribution of R$ 110 million from the OKGrouptechnology company from China.

squid in china

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) fulfilled a series of commitments in China between the 13th and 14th of April. The central objective of the trip by the Brazilian chief executive was to restore diplomatic and political relations with the government of Xi Jinping.

In addition, its mission was to attract investments from Brazil’s largest trading partner and the 2nd largest economy in the world. The meeting allowed the two countries to sign 15 agreements on trade, technology and agribusiness.

