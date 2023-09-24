Hangzhou (China) (AFP) – At the Asian Games in Hangzhou (eastern China), which began on Saturday, September 23, there are insect-hunting robots, piano-playing androids and driverless ice cream trucks: the sporting event is also a perfect showcase for Chinese technology.

The event was scheduled for 2022, but was delayed a year due to China’s strict anti-Covid policy. With the restrictions lifted, the ceremony on Saturday, September 23, was lavish.

Some 12,000 athletes – more than in the Olympic Games – from 45 countries and territories in Asia and the Middle East compete in 40 sports for two weeks.

Along with the athletes and volunteers, there are robots and other surprising machines, intended to serve, entertain and also monitor the visitors.

Hangzhou is also an important technology center in the country and is home to the headquarters of China’s main technology companies.

It is therefore possible to see how an automated mosquito trap runs through the Games facilities, eliminating them after attracting them through a system that imitates the body temperature and breathing of a human.

There are also robot “dogs”, capable of running or jumping, that walk among the audience, while smaller versions dance. A yellow android plays while the piano.

A woman poses with the Asian Games mascots. In Hangzhou (China), on September 22, 2023 © MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

Driverless minibuses transport visitors to the neighboring city of Shaoxing, home of baseball and softball.

Athletes can even test their reflexes by playing ping-pong against a robot.

And in the immense press center there is a plastic and metal receptionist robot that welcomes clients and even offers banking services.

In the construction of the infrastructure of these Asian Games, robots also contributed to the works.

Even the mascots of the Games are robots: three humanoids – Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen – whose smiling faces appear on huge panels on the streets of Hangzhou and other cities in the area.

Automated cook

Hangzhou, with 12 million inhabitants, attracts the country’s startups. Its robotics sector is striving to close the gap with its main competitors in the United States and Japan.

In a technology park in the city, employees of the company DEEP Robotics have tested some cutting-edge models before the Games.

A robot on a bench in the Asian Games press center. In Hangzhou (China), on September 22, 2023 © Philip FONG / AFP

Some in the shape of animals. A real dog appeared during the tests and sniffed out his robot counterpart.

Office workers in the area go to get their food from automatic distributors that steam the dishes and serve them at the ideal temperature, according to the manufacturer Kuaie Fresh.

The machine gathers information and data about the tastes of customers and consumers.

The machine’s culinary skills “are better than those of most people who don’t know how to cook,” says one customer, Hu, 29, convinced.

The X30 robot dog on a street in Hangzhou (China), September 22, 2023 © Philip FONG / AFP

While the race for artificial intelligence triggers concerns and calls for regulation, the use of robots in industry also raises fears that millions of jobs will be made obsolete by technology.

“I wouldn’t say that robots are going to replace humans, rather that they will be a tool and that they will help them,” Qian Xiaoyu, an official at DEEP Robotics, told AFP.