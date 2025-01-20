The Chinese authorities executed this Monday Fan Weiqiu, a condemned man for the death of at least 35 people in an intentional car accident perpetrated in November in the Chinese city of Zhuhai. About 45 people were injured in the events.

According to information collected by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the execution of the condemned man was carried out after being sentenced to death. at the end of December and after the ratification of the sentence by the Supreme People’s Court.

The accident took place at a sports center in Zhuhaiin the province of Canton (south), after the man broke into the facilities in his SUV. He then inflicted several wounds on his neck with a knife before the authorities found him seriously injured. According to court documents, the convicted man, 62 years old and unemployed, was recently divorced and carried out the attack as “retaliation against society.”





Likewise, Chinese authorities have executed another man for a knife attack occurred in November at the Institute of Technology in the city of Wuxi, located in the province of Jiangsu (east). In this case there were eight dead and 17 injured. The convicted man, 21 years old and identified as Xu Jiajin, confessed after his arrest that he had carried out the attack after learning that had failed the last examsaccording to a statement published by the local police after the interrogations. Xu was sentenced to death on December 17 for murder, a sentence that the suspect would have accepted, according to Xinhua. The attack in Wuxi took place just five days after the mass car accident in Zhuhai.

