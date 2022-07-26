The Chinese authorities confirmed that last Saturday, July 23, the execution of Tang Lu, the man who set his ex-wife on fire in the middle of a live broadcast on the Douyin social network, the Chinese version of Tik Tok, was carried out.

The determination to execute the thirtysomething man was communicated through a document published by the local media ‘The Paper’ of the autonomous prefecture of Ngawa (or Aba) in Tibet in Sichuan province.

“The Aba Prefectural Intermediate People’s Court verified the identity of Tang Lu, convicted of intentional homicide, and carried out the death sentence in accordance with the law,” the court order reads.

According to Chinese legal determinations, the man was able to reunite with his family before the execution took place and according to the prefectural authorities, all the civil rights of the criminal were respected until the moment of his death.

Domestic violence in China



Tang cremated his ex-wife in September 2020, while the woman, known as Lhamo, was doing a live broadcast. This was something that she used to do, because in her personal Douyin account she shared videos in which she showed the lifestyle in the Tibetan region in which she lived.

The man had a history of domestic violence against his ex-wife, and months after the marriage split, Tang Lu sought out Lhamo again to ask her to remarry.

This murder aroused the anger of hundreds of users in China, who stressed that the Asian nation’s legal system does not protect women victims of domestic violence.

This case has become emblematic to highlight violence against women in China. Photo: Screenshot of a video shared by @Lhamo

According to the international media ‘CNN’, until 2001 cases of domestic abuse were not accepted as a valid reason to request a divorce.

Similarly, in 2015 they enacted a law that prohibits domestic violence, including emotional and physical abuse, in its definition. Nevertheless, it does not protect same-sex couples or make any mention of sexual violence.

On the other hand, the ‘Europa Press’ news agency assured that in a 2021 national survey, 30% of married women in China had experienced some form of domestic violence.

This case is immersed in the controversy over the aggression against women in the Asian nation, since last June there was also a group attack against some women in a restaurant in the city of Tangshan.

