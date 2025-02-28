China’s authorities have executed a woman convicted of the kidnapping and traffic of 17 children for a decade between the nineties and early 21st century, once her sentence was ratified by the Supreme Court.

The woman, identified as Yu Huaying61, she was sentenced to death for kidnapping 17 children in the provinces of Guizhou, Chongqing and Yunnan between 1993 and 2003, after which she sold them to various people to obtain economic benefit, as reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The sentence against her was issued in October 2024 and subsequently ratified after Yu appeal, who has finally been executed during the day in the province of Guizhou. The Court has also ordered the confiscation of all its assets as part of the conviction.

The 17 victims belonged to 12 families from the provinces Guizhou, Chongqing and Yunnan, the children were later sold in Hebei. The authorities were able to identify Yu Thanks to the complaint of a minor who was kidnapped in 1995.









The complainant went to the Guiyang police to provide clues about his kidnapping and Yu was captured shortly after in Chongqing. In September 2023, the Court sentenced the death sentence for Yu for the traffic and kidnapping of children. For his part, Yu’s husband, he declared himself guilty of the crime during the trial that was held in Yunnan in September.