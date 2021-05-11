In the midst of the health crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic, China has turned its relationship with Latin America around. For the first time in 16 years, its two main development banks, the China Development Bank (CDB) and the Export-Import Bank of China (Chexim), did not provide any financing to the governments of the region. in 2020; zero dollars, according to data collected by the Boston University Center for Global Development Policy and the Inter-American Dialogue analysis center. Chinese companies, on the other hand, strengthened their investments in infrastructure, especially in the way of electricity distribution, and the demand for raw materials continued to increase, despite the fact that Beijing made a commitment in early 2020 with the United States to increase purchases of products. Americans up to 200,000 million dollars (about 164,540 million euros) in the following two years.

The lack of development credits does not necessarily mean the end of the relationship between China and the region, the reports argue, but “a transition to a more concentrated commitment to two key sectors for Beijing: infrastructure and raw materials.”

In fact, funding from the CBD and Chexim peaked in 2010, with a contribution of $ 36.6 billion (about € 30.295 million). From there, funding has been significantly reduced, except in 2015, which reached $ 21.5 billion. In 2019, development banks provided just 1.1 billion to the region as a whole. However, as Jorge Malena, professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina and president of the working group on China of the Argentine Council of International Relations, recalls, China’s financing to the region has far exceeded that offered in the same period of time for both the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Covid-19 has also changed China’s aid policy, which traditionally was not part of its relationship with Latin America. China sent direct support and in the form of sanitary equipment worth 214 million dollars, almost half of that amount destined only for Venezuela (100 million). Mask diplomacy, some experts have called it; the Silk Road of Health, has renamed it Beijing.

A Health Route in the broad sense that includes, for example, donations of Huawei technology to certain countries in the region to help them cope with the pandemic, such as image sensors to take the temperature of travelers at the Ezeiza airport (Argentina), or auxiliary systems for the diagnosis of covid-19 in hospitals in Quito (Ecuador) or in the Dominican Republic.

The health crisis has given China the chance to take on a bigger role in the region and has taken advantage of it. Since 2016, explains Margaret Myers, director of the Asia and Latin America program of the think tank In the Inter-American Dialogue, China has tried to develop a policy toward the region aimed at making up for the shortcomings of the US plans. That has led Beijing, Myers continues, to strengthen its role on issues related to multilateral trade, climate change and renewable energy. “Chinese companies announced projects in 2020 for more than 12,000 million dollars, although most are on hold due to the pandemic,” says Myers. In these difficult months, Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained close contact with his regional counterparts, recalls Jorge Malena, and several meetings have been held in virtual format between the Latin American Foreign Ministers and Wang Yi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chinese, within the framework of the China-Celac Forum (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) created in 2014 at the initiative of Beijing.

As a result of this health and economic cooperation provided, China has strengthened its presence in the region, according to Professor Malena. “As a consequence of this growing multidimensional relationship between China and Latin America, the strategic conflict between Washington and Beijing has extended to the region,” he adds. Not surprisingly, the main policy of the previous US Administration towards Latin America in the last four years was directed at containing the growing presence and regional influence of the Asian giant. With relative success in many cases.