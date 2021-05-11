China’s population grew at its slowest rate in the last decade since the 1950s, as births dropped sharply. The country now exceeds 1,411 million people, but it faces the aging of its inhabitants, as in other developed countries.

In the last ten years, the population of mainland China grew by 72 million inhabitants (a little more than the population of the United Kingdom), that is to say 5.38% compared to 2010. This rate is the lowest since they began the modern censuses in 1953 when the country was inhabited by only 580 million people.

The results of the census showed this Tuesday, May 11, that in 2020 the Chinese reached almost 1,412 million (1,411,718,000) individuals.

“According to the trend, in recent years population growth will continue to slow down in the future,” Ning Jizhe, director of the National Statistical Office, said after the release.

“China’s population will peak in the future, but the exact timing is still uncertain. It is estimated that China’s total population will remain above 1.4 billion in the near future,” Ning explained.

Since the one-child policy was introduced in the late 1970s, the world’s most populous country has experienced slow growth.

The birth rate below the objectives

In 2016, China replaced its one-child policy – initially imposed to curb a population explosion at the time – with a two-child limit.

Despite this, the data showed a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone. The figure means that China narrowly missed its 2016 target of increasing its population to about 1.42 billion by 2020, with a fertility rate of around 1.8.

From 2016 to 2019, the annual birth rate decreased for the most part, except for 2016.

Last year, China recorded 12 million births, Ning said, a sharp decline from 14.65 million in 2019 and the lowest since 1961.

A member of medical staff feeds a baby at a hospital in Danzhai, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, on May 11, 2021. © STR / AFP

“You don’t need to publish census data to determine that China is facing a massive drop in births,” said Huang Wenzheng, a demographic expert at the Center for China and Globalization, a think tank based in Beijing.

Even if China’s population does not decline in 2020, the expert said, “it will do so in 2021 or 2022, or very soon.”

The alarm for China’s policy makers is that the world’s second-largest economy may already be in irreversible demographic decline without first accumulating the household wealth of the G7 nations.

Sharply deteriorating demographics will fuel pressure on Beijing to increase incentives for couples to have more children.

For now, the brakes for couples, more than anything in the cities, such as the professional career or the cost of living, have been the most relevant.

The Chinese population is aging rapidly

Those over 60 years of age represent 264 million people or 18.7% of the total compared to 177.6 million in 2010, while those over 65 grew to 190 million, compared to 118.8 million ago. ten years.

Some trends of note in China’s new census. Nothing overly surprising (such is the nature of demographic change) but striking all the same. China’s population is still growing. But compared with 2010 (last full census), the growth is largely accounted for by the 60+ cohort. (1 / x) pic.twitter.com/Kb9md8l0EW – Simon Rabinovitch (@S_Rabinovitch) May 11, 2021



“The greater aging of the population imposes a continuous pressure on a long-term balanced population development in the next period,” acknowledged the director of the National Statistical Office (ONE), Ning Jizhe.

The segment from 15 to 59 years of age, working age, represents 63.35% of the population, that is, about 894 million. In the last campaign they made up 70.14% of the total, almost seven points more, although they had already fallen 6.29% with respect to the 2000 census.

Experts say that, with the considerable aging of the population, which can already be perceived, these figures will give arguments to policy makers to raise the country’s retirement age earlier than expected.

With AP and EFE