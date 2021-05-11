According to the census data carried out in 2020 (the first since 2010), China registered an increase of 5.38% in its population in the last ten years, which exceeds 1,411 million inhabitants, and what the weaker population growth since 1960.

More precisely, the National Statistics Office reported 1,411,718,000 inhabitants, compared to the 1,339,724,852 recorded in 2010, which represents an increase of just 0.53% on average per year, while it was 0.57% in the period 2000-2010 and 1.07% between 1990 and 2000.

Nothing compared in any case to the time of the late seventies and early eighties, when the population of China grew at an annual average of 2.1%.

The fall in the birth rate It is due to many reasons: a decrease in the number of weddings, the cost of housing and education, and the later fertility of women who prioritize a university career, among other factors.

Last year, marked by the coronavirus epidemic, the number of births fell to 12 million, against 14.65 million in 2019, the year in which the birth rate was already at the lowest level since Communist China was founded in 1949.

Likewise, the degree of growth by age groups reflects that the people available as labor force they continue to decline.

The inhabitants of less than 14 years continued to grow and now represent 17.95% of the total, although only 1.35% more than what they supposed in 2010, while citizens between 15 and 59 years old stand at 894 million, 6.79% less than ten years ago, when they had already been reduced by 6.29% compared to the 2000 census.

The over 60 years old They are now 264 million compared to 177.6 million in 2010, while those over 65 grew to 190 million, compared to 118.8 million that were recorded ten years ago.

Demographers warn the country that the same could happen to Japan and South Korea, which suffer a excess of elderly compared to the number of young people and people in work.

Data on the adult and child population are essential to determine the retirement and birth policies of the Chinese Government, which still maintains the prohibition of having more than two children per pair, a limit that will probably be lifted soon.

The census reflects an average of 2.6 inhabitants per family unit in China compared to 3.1 in 2010, a rate that is reduced, according to the National Statistical Office, due to the “increasing mobility” of the population.

With information from EFE and AFP.

DB