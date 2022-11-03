HONG KONG (Reuters) – A mansion of the president of China Evergrande in Hong Kong has been confiscated by the China Construction Bank (CCB), according to an official document.

Evergrande declined to comment and President Hui Ka Yan could not be reached. The CCB did not respond to a request for comment.

With more than $300 billion in total liabilities, the delinquent Chinese real estate developer has already seen many of its assets, both in China, confiscated by banks.

The luxury home is worth 700 million This could be the first case of Hui’s personal property seizure in Hong Kong.

A document in the Hong Kong Land Registry confirmed in October 2021 that the property had been pledged on a CCB loan.

Hui owns two other luxury homes in the same development on The Peak, which were pledged to Orix Asia Capital in November 2021 for undisclosed amounts. The latest records show that the two properties have not yet been seized.

Evergrande’s main assets in Hong Kong were confiscated by banks this year.

(By Clare Jim)