The effect of China’s deflation on financial markets doesn’t worry me. Nor the failure of Evergrande

The reasons (which can be summarized in underestimation of Chinese stock exchange and negative correlation with the performance of western markets) for which we believe that hoarding China at these prices is not a bad idea are further confirmed by the fact that, although some patience may be needed, we believe it is justified to believe that the very low valuations and flows of foreign investors at their lowest point can only increase the levels of the indices.

In addition to this, the decorrelation effect with the USA is at its peak and let us not forget that China has declined more for exogenous than economic-structural reasons in the last two-three years. Equally wrong would it be to consider the current Chinese crisis as the harbinger of a new global crisis Lehman Brothers. Why? First of all, one must not be fooled into believing that the Evergrande real estate crisis could infect the rest of the world as subprime mortgages did in 2008.

In fact, by analyzing the two realities with lucidity and coldness, we can see how, although the 2008 crisis was also originated from real estate sectorthe magnitude that became systemic and devastating in one fell swoop was actually attributable to the distortions created by the financial system as it was the instruments used to place real estate debt (i.e. securitization of high-risk mortgages and leveraged CDOs) that rocked the banking system.

