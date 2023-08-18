China Evergrande Group filed for protection of assets under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code in New York on Thursday, court documents show. The provision protects the company’s US assets while debt restructuring arrangements are worked out elsewhere. International debt restructuring agreements sometimes require filing Chapter 15 during the finalization of a transaction.

The move raises concerns about ripple effects as China grapples with sluggish economic growth and a sluggish real estate sector.

Evergrande is seeking creditor protection under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which applies to multi-country insolvency cases, as it makes efforts to restructure. The request refers to the upcoming negotiations that will take place in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands. Creditors may vote on a restructuring this month. (With international agencies).



