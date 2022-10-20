In a new press conference held this Thursday in Beijing, The Chinese government assured that it is carrying out an evacuation plan for Chinese citizens in Ukraine and reiterated that they must “strengthen” security precautions and leave that country as soon as possible.

The covid-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have further demonstrated the truth and importance of the concept of building a community.

“Considering the current security situation in Ukraine, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine is organizing the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Ukraine,” said Ma Zhaoxu, China’s vice foreign minister. “I remind Chinese citizens in Ukraine to strengthen security precautions, prepare for response, and cooperate with the Chinese Embassy as soon as possible,” he noted.

It is the first time since the beginning of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the government and party members refer to the war between Russia and Ukraine directly.. “After the Ukraine crisis, the diplomatic front acted urgently in accordance with the deployment of the CPC Central Committee and quickly and safely evacuated more than 5,200 compatriots in the midst of the raging war; they are healthy and unharmed,” said Ma Zhaoxu.

Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister. Photo: David A. López Bermudez. TIME

And he added: “The covid-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have further demonstrated the truth and importance of the concept of building a community of shared destiny for humanity”, one of the flags of foreign policy raised by the president Xi Jinping.

On Russia, Ma Zhaoxu, who is also a member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke when answering a question about China’s diplomatic relations in the world. She stated that in the last decade, “the total number of countries that have established diplomatic relations with my country increased from 172 to 181 and the number of alliances with countries and regional organizations in the world increased from 41 to 113.”

And he explained what the objectives are with the United States, Russia and the European Union: “Promote the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia in the new era; that relations with the United States adhere to the right direction of the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and advocate for China and the European Union to build four major partnerships of peace, growth, reform and civilization.”

Taiwan and the United States

At the press conference, which took place on the third floor of the Nikko New Century hotel in Beijing, where hundreds of Chinese and foreign journalists – including EL TIEMPO – are staying this week in a kind of ‘health bubble’ by Congress of the Communist Party, the foreign policy that President Xi Jinping has advanced in the last decade was reaffirmed and that would be extended if he is re-elected this weekend as General Secretary of the PCCh.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu referred to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

We will never accept the arrogance of any ‘teacher’ and will oppose the politicization of human rights issues.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu stressed that China “vigorously fought against Pelosi’s escapades and other perverted actions, firmly opposed any ‘Taiwan independence’ behavior, resolutely suppressed interference from external forces, and further consolidated consensus.” international of a China”. He added, “We unswervingly implemented the ‘one country, two systems’ policy, assisted in the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, and accurately countered the unreasonable sanctions imposed by the United States and the West.”

In addition, he referred twice to the complaints of organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, about human rights in the country: “We have exposed lies with the truth and frustrated the political plans of some forces to use Xinjiang to control China.” He also noted: “We will never accept the arrogance of any ‘teacher’ and oppose the politicization of human rights issues. At the United Nations, nearly 100 countries have expressed support for China’s just cause and opposed interference in China’s internal affairs under the guise of human rights.”

(Read on: China plans to speed up Taiwan’s incorporation, according to the United States.)

Shen Beili, Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee, also spoke, referring to the party’s external work. He said that “close collaboration” is being implemented with various regions and departments to “support each other” and assured that “institutionalized dialogues” are being carried out between Chinese and foreign parties of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). , the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS Cooperation Mechanism. And she highlighted the “promotion” of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also insisted on what President Xi Jinping said in Sunday’s speech: “There are some forces in the world that are moving against the trend of history, maintaining a Cold War mentality. They are eager to rebuild small circles, fight a new Cold War, draw ideological lines, incite confrontation and be a hegemon. This is the biggest threat to the world order. A divided world serves no one’s interests and factional confrontation will only lead the world to a dead end.”

This Saturday, October 22, the XX Congress of the Communist Party of China will end and the names of the new Central Committee will be known, which will be in charge, in the hours following the closing, of electing the new Political Bureau, its Permanent Committee and defining the possible re-election of the Secretary General.

DAVID ALEJANDRO LOPEZ BERMUDEZ

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO

Beijing (China)

In networks: @lopez03david

