Beijing (Agencies)

More than 27,000 people have been evacuated in northeastern China and hundreds of factories have been ordered to suspend production as Storm Jamie unleashes heavy rain, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Storm Jamie battered towns in China’s coastal Fujian province on Monday with heavy rain and strong winds as the most powerful storm to hit the country this year began its closely watched trek from the southeastern coast into the densely populated interior.

Heavy rains have caused water levels to rise in 40 reservoirs across Liaoning province, and the region is expected to see heavy rains from early today until next Tuesday.

Hundreds of chemical and mining companies across the province have suspended operations and nearby residents have been relocated to avoid flooding, Xinhua reported. The storm, which killed dozens as it swept through Taiwan and worsened monsoon rains in the Philippines, affected about 630,000 people in China’s Fujian province, with nearly half of them evacuated, Xinhua added.