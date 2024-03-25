China confirmed this Monday the safe evacuation of 24 Chinese citizens of Haiti, a country that is going through a tense situation that threatens the security of people and institutions.

In response to the crisis in the Caribbean country, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian giant activated the consular protection mechanism to protect its citizens on the island.

Low-income people go looking for food at a church in Little Haiti. Photo:BBC Share

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with local authorities and other relevant departments, instructed Chinese institutions abroad to closely monitor the situation and take measures to protect Chinese citizens,” reads the statement published today in the official account of Consular Services on the popular social network WeChat – the local equivalent of WhatsApp, censored in China.

On March 22, a group of 24 Chinese citizens who wanted to leave Haiti were safely transferred to Dominican Republic.

The operation was carried out with the collaboration of the authorities of the two countries located in Hispaniola, the second largest island in the Greater Antilles archipelago.

Haiti has been plunged into a deep crisis since February 29, with an escalation of violence by gangs, which keep no less than 80% of the metropolitan area of ​​the capital, Port-au-Prince, under control.

Furthermore, political instability and a serious humanitarian crisis mean that the population suffers from a shortage of Basic resources and live in constant fear of kidnappings and extortion.

The international community is looking for solutions, but there is still no clear plan to address the country's complex situation.

An agreement was reached a week ago for the creation of a transitional presidential council, after whose implementation the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, who has not been able to return to his country because the airports are closed, will resign from office, as announced in a message to nation from Puerto Rico.

This transition council must agree on the appointment of a new Prime Minister and prepare the way for the holding of presidential elections.

EFE

