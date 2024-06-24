China-EU, stop tariffs on electric cars. Evidence of dialogue between Brussels and Beijing

The war between China And European Union It doesn’t seem to suit anyone. This is why the EU has decided to turn around duties up to 48% announced on electric cars Chinese. Beijing’s reaction was immediate, threatening price increases, among other things, also on prices pork meat imported from Europe. Beijing and Brussels – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – they decided to reopen the dialogue. The Union’s decision was the result of an investigation launched by the European Commission, under pressure from the Franceto verify the implementation of unfair competition practices by Chinese manufacturers. The conclusion reached by Brussels is that Chinese public subsidies represent “a threat of economic harm to EU producers of battery electric vehicles”.

But the decision to impose duties – continues Il Corriere – was made much criticized by Germanyworried about the impact on their own automotive industry. Beijing’s response has been an escalating campaign of threats against European goods. Two days ago the Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and the vice-president of the EU Commission with responsibility for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskisthey spoke via video conference, and they have agreed Of start the talks. Wang Wentao instead met in person with German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeckon an official visit to Beijing.