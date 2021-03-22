China | EU imposes first UAE sanctions on China in more than 30 years, China immediately imposes counter-sanctions

The EU is also imposing sanctions on the Myanmar military junta over the coup.

EU on Monday, foreign ministers confirmed the imposition of sanctions on four Chinese authorities for the abuse of Uighurs, to which China responded almost immediately by imposing wholesale sanctions on European politicians and scholars.

In addition to ten people, the EU Council’s Political and Security Committee, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, the German Mercator Institute (Merics), which focuses on Chinese research, and the Danish Alliance of Democracies ended up on China’s sanctions list.

Sanctions imposed by China include travel bans.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) calculates that there are at least three Finns in the groups subject to Chinese sanctions.

Haavisto points out that the sanctions imposed by the EU are based on proven human rights violations. The Chinese, which are subject to EU sanctions, have a direct link to the repression of the Uighur minority in western China in Xinjiang.

“China’s sanctions are of a different type, they target political actors. At least this observation was made here, but now it is too early to speculate on how to react to such a situation, ”Haavisto reflected on the EU’s next steps.

China’s Member of the European Parliament for the Sanctions Subcommittee on Human Rights Heidi Hautala (green) emphasizes that authoritarian states tend to try to present counter-sanctions as if they were symmetrical measures, when in fact they do not.

EU sanctions have a solid legal basis, while Chinese sanctions are largely obscure.

Hautala says that he has ended up on Russia’s black list in a similar situation before.

“Obviously, personal sanctions are a means of biting in such a way that the target state feels a strong response to its cause. Of course, I would like this to bring about even small changes, ”Hautala commented to STT.

According to Hautala, it is good that the EU is using its human rights sanctions procedure and taking a stand on the treatment of Uighurs.

“Of course, it is noteworthy that, for the first time, the EU is taking such a strong position on the human rights situation in China.”

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli commented on Twitter that consequences are promised for China.

Hautala estimates that the sanctions imposed by China will at least not facilitate the ratification of the EU-China investment agreement by the EU Parliament. The agreement, which was negotiated last year, needs Parliament’s approval.

Human rights organizations according to at least one million Uighurs and others, mainly members of the Muslim minority, have been imprisoned in camps in western China in Xinjiang, where forced labor is being commissioned and women have been sterilized. China has vehemently denied allegations of forced Uighur labor.

For example, the United States has defined China’s actions in the Uighur region as equivalent to genocide.

Following the EU’s sanctions decision, Britain, the United States and Canada also announced their own sanctions against China on Monday.

The EU sanctions list included human rights violations other than China’s actions in Xinjiang. The list includes names for violations in Russia, North Korea, Eritrea, South Sudan and Libya. EU sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

EU foreign ministers also reaffirmed sanctions against the Myanmar military junta for the coup. The Myanmar sanctions list has 11 people, most of whom are high-ranking military leaders of the country. In addition, the chairman of the election committee is involved, who participated in the annulment of last year’s election result.

In Myanmar, a demonstration has taken place since early February, when soldiers ousted the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyin. Security forces have fired anti-coup protesters with hard ammunition and rubber bullets and used tear gas.

The EU has also frozen financial assistance to the Myanmar regime.