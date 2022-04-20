War Russia Ukraine, China takes sides. But it is not with the USA and NATO

There war in Ukraine has entered phase 2. The troops of Putin now they definitely want to conquer Mariupol and focus their attacks on Donbass come on Kharkiv. Another night of bombing in various cities of the country, Mykolaiv North of Odessa was attacked with missile volleys. On the diplomatic front, meanwhile, the China rejected the freezing of assets of other states because “they undermine international stability” And “the world economy“. Also the supplies of weapons “they will not bring peace”. The net position will oppose from Beijing at initiatives of the West was expressed by the Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun.

“Also the freezing arbitrary of monetary reserves from other countries – said the Chinese diplomat during his speech at the Security Council – violate sovereignty. The negative impact of sanctions must be eliminated. “According to China, the international community should do everything possible to maintain unaltered the supplies of food And powerin order to calm consumer prices, to “avoid” a Domino effect on all world economies. The Beijing representative appealed to refrain from sending arms in Ukraine: “Continue to do so – he added – it will not bring peacebut it will make the humanitarian catastrophe even more serious ”.

