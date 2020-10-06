Pakistan’s Navy expansion in Karachi is clearly visible. Major changes can be seen in the shipyard here. A new construction hall and a large capacity dry dock can be seen. Information about this is still limited. However, it is believed that China-designed AIP (Air Independent Power) submarines will be built locally. The arrival of eight Type-039B ‘Hangor Class’ submarines in Pakistan’s Navy will increase its strength.HI Sutton for Naval News has reported that the new submarines will be similar to the Chinese Navy’s Type-039A Yuan Class. These will be built by the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) of China and Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW). Earlier, France-designed Agosta class submarines of Pakistan have been built in Karachi.

Later warships may be used.

The new construction hall and dry-dock are in the southern part of KSEW. The two-lane hall has been in place since 2015. The exterior is largely completed. Here two submarines can be built simultaneously. At the same time, the work of dry dock is going on since 2016. Norway’s Syncrolift ship-lift design has its dock upstream. The dry-dock is 126 meters long and 32 meters wide and has a lifting capacity of 7,881 tons. It is considered adequate for new submarines. Freegate-sized warships and large submarines can also be used.

China-Pakistan do exercises together

According to the information so far, the first submarine has been built in China and can be delivered by 2022. Local construction can last until 2028. The acquisition from China is part of the trend. Many Pakistani naval warships have gone to China. The navies of Pakistan and China work closely with each other. Both warships and submarines also perform maneuvers simultaneously.

MESMA is left with Pakistan

These construction halls will also be located near the main submarine berth of the Pakistani Navy. PNS Iqbal is also close from where the Pakistan Navy’s X-Craft Midget Submarine Program is running. KSEW will benefit from technology transfer. Stirling’s AIP technology differs from France’s MESMA system in the Agosta-90B type boat of Pakistan. Pakistan is the only country that operates on MESMA.