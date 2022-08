A Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet approaches to land at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, August 6, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

China ended the biggest military maneuvers in history around Taiwan on Sunday. The attacks were a reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island during the week. The trip increased tensions in the region.

On Sunday, the Chinese army held “joint practical exercises at sea and in the air around the island of Taiwan”. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that China had sent “planes, ships and drones” around the strait “to simulate attacks on the main island of Taiwan”.

Taipei has condemned the measures in recent days, criticizing its “malicious neighbor” and urging Beijing on Saturday to “immediately stop escalating tensions and carry out provocative actions aimed at intimidating the Taiwanese people”.

Beijing also responded to the United States by suspending a number of Sino-US bilateral meetings and cooperation, especially in the areas of climate change and defense.