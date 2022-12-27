The government of President Xi Jinping, in a measure that changes the way it handles the Covid-19 pandemic, decided to stop requiring travelers arriving in China to carry out mandatory quarantine in a center supervised by the authorities. .

In an important step towards the relaxation of the measures against Covid-19 in force since 2020. As of January 8, China will no longer require travelers from other countries to enter quarantine, as reported by the National Health Commission.

Until now, travelers had to spend five days of mandatory quarantine in a center supervised by the Government and three more of isolation at home. Despite this, travelers who want to enter the country must undergo a PCR test 48 hours before their arrival, according to the health authority.

The authorities will no longer monitor those infected or their close contacts, nor will they establish high or low risk areas according to the number of infections. In periods of 2022, 21 or even 28 days of isolation were required.

Since January 2020, China had classified the Covid-19 virus as a category B infectious disease, but managed it under category A protocols that cover diseases such as bubonic plague and cholera. This gave local authorities the power to quarantine patients and their close contacts and lock down regions.

The health authority stated that the provisions for foreigners to go to China, for example, for work and business reasons, will also facilitate the necessary visas and the entry and exit of passengers at sea and land ports will gradually resume, while foreign travel by Chinese citizens will be restored “in an orderly manner.”

A man wearing a protective mask holds a photo frame of a loved one outside a funeral home, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue, in Shanghai, China December 23, 2022. © Reuters/Aly Song

In line with the removal of the restrictions, the limits on international air traffic will be removed. For two years it was restricted to less than 5% of what it was before the pandemic. The shortage of flights has caused airfare prices to rise, prompting protests from travelers. The Chinese government had limited the issuance of new passports to Chinese citizens for trips not considered “essential” in recent months.

“Zero tolerance” policy

The three years of the zero tolerance policy, which goes from the closure of the borders to quarantines have hit the Chinese economy, so much so that last month hundreds took to the streets to protest against the Xi Jinping government, in an event without precedents in the Asian country.

These demonstrations may have caused China to do a 180-degree turn in its policy this month. The authorities removed almost all national restrictions. This decision has caused hospitals across the country to be forced to fight a national wave of infections.

As China ends the restrictions, the National Health Commission announced that it will strengthen epidemic prevention and control protocols in key institutions such as elderly care centers.

The Commission said that if an outbreak escalates, it will adopt what it called “closed management” to prevent the spread of infections. The Asian giant will also increase the vaccination rate among the elderly and encourage people at high risk of serious illness to apply second doses.

China is the latest major country to switch to treating Covid-19 as endemic. His containment measures have slowed the $17 billion economy to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, disrupting global supply chains and trade.

With AP and Reuters