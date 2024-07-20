Saturday, July 20, 2024
China | Eleven dead and more than 30 missing after the bridge collapsed

July 20, 2024
World Europe
China | Eleven dead and more than 30 missing after the bridge collapsed
The bridge collapsed as a result of a flash flood caused by heavy rains.

At least eleven people have died and more than 30 are missing after a bridge collapsed in northern China’s Shaanxi province, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

A bridge in the city of Shangluo collapsed into the river below as a result of a flash flood caused by heavy rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident happened on Friday evening local time, and five cars have been lifted from the river in the rescue efforts, officials said. Twenty cars were still missing.

The northern and central parts of China have experienced extensive heavy rains during the past week, which have caused floods and extensive material damage.

This summer in China has been marked by extreme weather phenomena. The giant state has experienced both heavy rains and prolonged heat waves.

