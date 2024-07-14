Tomorrow will be an important day for the issue of provisional duties imposed by the European Union on electric vehicles imported from China. The vote of the EU Member States on the imposition of these tariffs, which can reach up to 37.6%, is expected for tomorrow: we recall that the support of the Member States is not necessary when it comes to provisional duties, while definitive tariffs could be blocked if a qualified majority of the 27 EU members opposes it.

Germany ready to abstain

The news, in this sense, is that Germany should abstain: this is reported by Reuters, thus underlining the intention of the German government not to support a decision that many label as the start of a tightening of the trade war between Europe and China. According to the latest rumours, Germany will abstain because the anti-subsidy investigation is ongoing and negotiations are ongoing between the EU Commission and the Chinese government.

Critical solidarity

A source familiar with the matter also said that Germany would abstain in a spirit of “critical solidarity” with the EU Commission. This is also because the German car manufacturers themselves do not share this approach towards electric cars produced in the Asian country: the reasons are linked to the possible adoption of retaliatory measures by the Chinese government, which would further exacerbate the trade conflict between the parties.

Anti-Chinese electric car tariffs

We will see what the votes of the member states will be. Having said that Germany should abstain, according to the first positions taken, France was among the most convinced supporters of the case, while Hungary he condemned him. “We expect the EU executive to be able to reach an agreement with China on electric vehicles, an agreement would be positive for the European car industry,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz.