03/04/2025



Updated at 23: 11h.





Through 26 projects and 81 design pieces developed in the last five years from ten provinces and autonomous regions of the country, the exhibition “China Eco Design” values ​​innovation and creativity as fundamental engines for sustainable development. A sample that addresses issues ranging from health and well -being, gender equality, cultural diversity, sustainable education, rural revitalization, the use of recycled materials or natural therapies. These works narrate how the new generation of sustainable designers and avant -garde institutions have integrated oriental aesthetics in both everyday life and in the construction of a more conscious and responsible community. In fact, the notion of ‘harmony between nature and man’ has been the nucleus of Chinese philosophy for millennia. Today, that same idea inspires a fusion between the creativity of new generations and commitment to sustainable development, constantly opening new doors for cultural cooperation and global understanding. From the individual sphere to the collective, the consensus on the importance of sustainable development is presented as one of the fundamental pillars for the construction of a future full of peace and prosperity.

In the exhibition – which will be inaugurated on March 5 organized by the Cultural Center of China in Madrid in collaboration with the Foundation of Contemporary Art of Beijing – the authors of the works and projects presented are young artists of diverse professions working in social companies, universities, foundations, NGOs, museums, public administration, designers, … In search of excellence.

There are many, varied the examples of projects that we can find in ‘China Eco Desing’, such as the works of the artisan women of Yunnan sweet minority ethnicity. Through years of development in the local zone, the Naze Naze team has established a close relationship with the artisans of the region creating a form of cooperation based on trust, equality, respect and sustainability. This initiative promotes handmade textiles, creating adequate daily use products for contemporary lifestyles. In addition, it supports the personal development of the weavers, guaranteeing fair and sustainable income. Naze Naze has worked with 246 weavers of four regions, providing stable job opportunities through a sustainable business model. Every year, they donate a percentage of their profits to support the implementation of initiatives that benefit both the local community and the environment. Through training programs in skills, fabric competitions, renewal of public spaces and introduction of artistic residences, they seek to promote the development of individuals and communities. Naze Naze’s fabric competition encourages the creative expression of weavers, and winners receive bonuses and are invited to participate in the design of new textile products.

Not just a bottle

Coca-Cola China, Muji and the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation jointly launched the “Not Just a Bottle” design contest, focused on the reuse and application of recycled materials. In this contest, the “Recycool guitar made with bottle plugs”, created by Hayes Liu, received the Special Prize. The designer developed an ecological guitar using 200 bottles of bottles of various brand drinks. These plugs were encapsulated in resin, retaining their original shapes and highlighting their vibrant colors. During the manufacturing process, the plugs adopted unique provisions under the influence of gravity within the moving resin, evoking the natural process of amber formation. Beyond its visual impact, design meets quality standards for musical instruments, achieving a balance between aesthetics and functionality.









In the words of the president of the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation, Ms. Cui Qiao, “in line with the SDGs we have promoted since 2019 initiatives that combine young design with social innovation and sustainability, identifying outstanding cases throughout China”, but points out that, in addition, it has a clear purpose: to invite the youth of Spain and China to collaborate and exchange ideas in the field of sustainable design. set with the action and construction of a more sustainable future for all.

From the Cultural Center of China in Madrid, its director Ms. Yang Changqing points out that «this sample highlights the commitment of the new generations with sustainability. In addition, this exhibition is part of Madrid Design Festival as a ´pop up´ project, hoping to serve as a bridge of dialogue between China and the rest of the world, promoting the debate about harmonious coexistence between human being and nature ».

Date: March 5 to May 17

Place: China Cultural Center in Madrid (C/ General Pardiñas, 73)