In recent years, China has significantly expanded its economic presence in Latin America, overtaking the United States as the continent’s largest trading partner. Despite US President Joe Biden’s strong commitment to countering China’s geopolitical ambitions, he has largely underestimated China’s growing presence in his own neighborhood. It is something that is disconcerting and alarming, especially given the crucial role of Latin America in the fight against climate change.

In early April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged the United States to stop “encouraging” the war in Ukraine. His statement was the latest example of waning US influence in the region — and the Biden Administration’s inability to find a solution.

Ignorance about Latin America on the part of North Americans is a kind of cliché. In 1982, after a tour of the region, then-President Ronald Reagan said that he was “surprised” to discover that the region is made up of several individual countries. His comment reflected the widespread lack of knowledge about a diverse subcontinent with a combined population of 430 million people. With abundant mineral resources, extensive agricultural territory and more than half of the world’s remaining tropical forests, he is not surprised that China has expressed a deep interest in Latin America.

The feeling is mutual. China is not the purely malign influence that the Soviet Union was, despite the desire of some American politicians to equate the two. China pays very well for the resources it obtains in the area and has become an important lender, offering much-needed financing to indebted countries, which often comes with certain conditions (such as purchases from China). and it pays scant attention to the anti-corruption injunctions on which the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund insist so much. On the other hand, China has not been caught committing the flagrant crime of instigating coups as the United States has been caught multiple times in the last century.

Still, the environmental impact of China’s presence in Latin America is deeply worrying. The country’s insatiable appetite for soybeans has been a major cause of deforestation in Brazil and loss of land for grazing in Argentina. Likewise, their interest in the continent reflects their growing need for water, which is still abundant in Latin America, but scarce in China.

Ultimately, the United States and Europe must recognize that tackling global warming requires countries like Brazil to cooperate by preserving rainforests and embracing renewable energy. While China undoubtedly recognizes the importance of combating climate change, its immediate goal is to overtake the United States to become the world’s largest economy and establish itself as an equal power. Achieving net zero emissions and reducing Latin America’s carbon footprint are not among its top priorities.

Ironically, one reason the United States tends to downplay Latin America is that the region has been relatively peaceful since the 19th century. The Monroe Doctrine, established in 1823, placed all of Latin America within the sphere of influence of the United States and has effectively prevented foreign powers from gaining a foothold there ever since. The French intervention in Mexico in the 1860s, under Napoleon III, is often considered the last major attempt by Europe to establish a permanent Latin American presence. Just a century later, the Soviet Union escalated tensions by installing nuclear weapons in Cuba and bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war.

As the economic influence of the United States erodes, its ability to prevent foreign military forces from establishing themselves in Latin America is increasingly in jeopardy. China has already built a space observation station in Patagonia and is now pressing Argentina to build a naval base. With Argentina close to defaulting on its debt, with inflation skyrocketing above 100%, and a populist government in power, China could end up getting away with it. Venezuela—once favored by the American left—is also extremely susceptible to Chinese (and Russian) influence after decades of disastrous economic policies.

While Argentina and Venezuela have experienced the most publicized economic crises in Latin America, the covid-19 pandemic has slowed growth and exacerbated inequality in other countries as well. Also, as Lula’s comments on Ukraine suggest, the shift to the left across the continent could result in foreign policies that are not aligned with US interests.

The Biden Administration must increase its efforts to counter the influence of China in Latin America. By helping countries in the region improve their education systems, promote savings to allow for greater public investment, and implement structural reforms to improve productivity, the United States could help put the continent on the path to long-term economic prosperity. . And to support Latin America’s turn toward renewables, the West, more broadly, must be willing to offer governments, strapped for debt and cash strapped, large-scale subsidies in lieu of credit. Given China’s growing global reach and Latin America’s importance to the green transition, the United States can no longer afford to underestimate its southern neighbors.

Kenneth Rogoff, former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund, is Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Harvard University.

