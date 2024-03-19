In January, China released data that revealed a drop in the birth rate for the second year in a row. At the end of 2023, the Chinese population reached 1.4 billion, equivalent to two million fewer compared to the previous year and the rate of babies born in the country is 6.39 per thousand people.

As a result of this reality, many hospitals have closed activities related to the obstetrics sector, as no babies are being born and the service is increasingly unnecessary.

According to information verified by the agency Reuters, hospitals in several provinces such as eastern Zhejiang and southern Jiangxi have announced in the past two months the closure of their obstetric departments due to lack of demand. Recently, a major health institution in the city of Ganzhou in Jiangxi said on its social media that birth services would be suspended from this month.

According to state media Daily Economic Newsthe decline in the number of newborns made it impossible to maintain obstetrics departments.

The demographic crisis has become a headache for the Chinese regime, led by Xi Jinping, which has seen the country's growth plummet due to the current situation. These numbers directly influence the economy of the Asian giant, putting strong pressure on the nation where the number of young people appears to be in constant decline and the number of elderly people is growing. The share of citizens aged 60 and over reached 296.97 million, representing around 21.1% of the total population.

One of the main factors behind the reduction in the number of births in China was the one-child policy, which was in force from 1980 to 2015. Even after the policy was ended, birth rates continued to fall year after year.

Another variable that influenced this percentage drop was the rapid urbanization that occurred in the country in recent decades, resulting in large populations moving from rural areas to cities, which generated a higher cost of living and created a lack of interest among younger people in increasing their income. family.

The authorities have tried to create incentives to increase the birth rate, for example, through the expansion of maternity leave, financial and tax benefits for having children and housing subsidies, however the young population has rejected the proposal to get married and form a family. family.