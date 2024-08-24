5 million new energy vehicles were sold in the country from January to July

China has stepped up financial stimulus to encourage consumers to scrap their old vehicles and buy new ones, according to a circular issued on Aug. 16.

Subsidies for replacing new-energy passenger vehicles have been doubled from 10,000 yuan ($1,400) – the amount set in an April document – to 20,000 yuan ($2,800), according to the circular released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Subsidies for replacing fuel-powered passenger vehicles were increased from 7,000 yuan ($980) to 15,000 yuan ($2,100).

The new policy applies to all grant applications submitted from April 24 of this year through January 10, 2025.

About 5 million new energy passenger vehicles and 6.57 million fuel-powered passenger vehicles were sold to individual consumers in China from January to July, up 33.7 percent and down 15 percent respectively from a year earlier, industry data showed.

A lack of effective demand is one of the challenges facing the Chinese economy, and policymakers are taking action to promote steady growth in consumer spending. The 2024 government work report promised to encourage consumer goods exchange programs, among other measures, to stimulate domestic demand.

With information from Xinhua.