new Delhi: China has begun construction of at least 13 completely new military bases along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the Doklam standoff of 2017, including three air installations, five permanent air defense bases and five heliports. Global security advisory body ‘Stratfor’ said this in a report.

The report also said that construction of four of the new heliports started in May after the recent deadlock in eastern Ladakh. It said, “The Doklam standoff of 2017 appears to have changed China’s strategic objectives and has more than doubled the number of its air installations, air defense bases and heliports along the Indian border for the past three years.” Has been doing.”

This report, written by security expert Sim Tac, was released on Tuesday. It says that China’s construction campaign with future military capability will cause long-term regional tension with India.