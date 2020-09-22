new Delhi: The real face of China has been revealed to the world. On the one hand it talks about peace to resolve the border issue, on the other hand it does not back down from violating agreements and trying to infiltrate. China’s expansionary policy has been exposed. The issue of China’s border dispute with India has been the subject of international discussion for some time. Many countries supported India and condemned China’s actions.

Meanwhile, an information has come out that in the last three years the number of air bases near the Indian border from China has doubled. With this, the deployment of Chinese troops and the number of heliports near India’s border has increased by the same. NDTV has analyzed the report of a global geopolitical intelligence platform named Straightforward in which this has been revealed.

A detailed analysis of satellite images has been done in the report, which shows that China’s military infrastructure is going to have a direct impact on India’s security. Sim Tak, author of this report, says, “The timing of construction of Chinese facilities along the border with India prior to the Ladakh standoff suggests that border tensions are part of efforts by China.” Please tell that this report has not been published yet.

According to this report, China has started construction of 13 new military positions near India’s border. It consists of three airbases, five permanent defense positions and five heliports. The construction of four of these new heliports began only after the onset of the current Ladakh crisis in May.

Overall, it is clear that there is a difference between China’s words and actions. He is trying to throw dust in the eyes of the world by talking about peace. However talks are going on to resolve the issue of border dispute between the two countries. A meeting of the sixth round of military commander level was held between the two countries on Monday itself. But China’s actions put a big question mark on its intentions.

