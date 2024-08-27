CHANGSHA, China — Over the past 15 years, China has come to dominate the global solar energy market. Nearly every solar panel on the planet is made by a Chinese company. Even the equipment to make solar panels is made in China. The country’s solar panel exports, measured by the amount of energy they can produce, rose another 10 percent in May from a year ago.

But China’s domestic solar panel industry is in turmoil.

Wholesale prices plummeted by almost half last year and have fallen another 25 percent this year. Chinese manufacturers are competing for customers by cutting prices well below their costs and continuing to build more factories.

The price cuts have hit China’s solar companies hard. Share prices of its five largest makers of panels and other equipment have halved in the past 12 months. Since late June, at least seven major Chinese manufacturers have warned they will post heavy losses for the first half of this year.

The turmoil in the solar sector between huge manufacturing capacity and a boom in exports underscores how China’s industrial policymaking works. The government decided 15 years ago to give broad support to solar power and then left companies to fend for themselves. Beijing has shown great tolerance for letting large numbers of companies stumble and even fail.

Something similar is happening in the auto sector. Annual auto sales in China are around 25 million, more than any other country, but only half the country’s vehicle-making capacity. So automakers are now following the solar industry’s lead by slashing prices and boosting exports.

China’s approach can lead to huge financial losses for local governments, state-owned investment funds and state-backed banks that finance companies in favored industries. “It’s a very expensive development model, but it produces national champions fairly reliably,” said David R. Hoffman, an adviser on China at the Conference Board, a global business group.

The rise and fall of Hunan Sunzone Optoelectronics in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, is a case study in how China’s policies work. Founded in 2008, the solar panel manufacturer benefited from virtually every subsidy possible from the start. It got 9 hectares of prime land in the city almost for free. One of China’s largest state-owned banks gave it a loan at a low interest rate. The provincial government then agreed to pay most of the interest.

Despite the aid, the Sunzone factory now stands empty.

Sunzone epitomizes how generous loans from state-owned banks and generous local subsidies have produced excess manufacturing capacity. Solar companies slashed costs and prices to maintain market share. That resulted in a few low-cost survivors, while many other competitors went out of business.

Under instructions from Beijing, Chinese banks have lent so much money to the sector for factory construction that the country’s solar factory capacity is roughly double global demand.

Sunzone’s rivals, including Tongwei and Longi Green Energy Technology, have gained formidable economies from large-scale production.

Many other factories, such as Sunzone, quickly become obsolete.

“Companies continue to put advanced production capacity into operation to maintain competitiveness,” said Zhang Jianhua, director of China’s National Energy Administration. “At the same time, outdated production capacity remains extensive and needs to be phased out.”

Exacerbating the problems facing China’s solar companies is the rapid disappearance of local subsidies. Local governments are running out of money as the property crisis makes it difficult for them to sell long-term leases on state land to developers — once their biggest source of cash.

“They don’t have money to support anything,” said Ocean Yuan, CEO of Grape Solar, a major solar panel distributor.