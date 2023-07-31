China | Doksuri heavy rains lash Beijing, millions urged to stay at home

In a few days, Beijing has had as much rain as the average for the whole of July.

China’s in the north, the heavy rains brought by the Doksuri storm are ravaging Beijing and its surrounding areas. Authorities have urged millions of people to stay at home.

According to the state media, two people have died in the capital, Beijing.

“This morning, the emergency patrol found two people in the waterways,” the state-run Kansan daily newspaper reported. Both were dead at the time of discovery.

Beijing has also issued a red, the highest possible warning for floods and landslides today.

China’s according to the state news agency Xinhua, the operation of hundreds of bus lines has been suspended in the capital due to the rains.

Images of vehicles swept away by muddy currents and traffic lanes turned into rapids on the outskirts of the city have been shared on social media.

From Saturday evening to Monday noon local time, about 170 millimeters of water had fallen in Beijing. The amount corresponds to almost all of July’s average rainfall, the Beijing Meteorological Agency said.

Doctor has been ravaging parts of China since Friday. Earlier, it battered the Philippines with typhoon strength.

China has experienced extreme weather conditions and record temperatures this summer. According to researchers, climate change is making both worse.

According to local media, experts have warned that the ongoing downpour could cause even worse flooding than in July 2012, when 79 people died and tens of thousands were evacuated.

On Monday, the governments of Beijing and the neighboring Hebei province renewed the highest category, or red, rain warning.