China will do everything possible to reunite with Taiwan peacefully, but does not rule out military action to fight the separatists. This was announced on Tuesday, August 2, by the head of the disarmament department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Fu Tsong.

“We will do our best to unite the country peacefully. The reason why we do not give up the possibility of a military solution is that we must contain the separatist potential so that it does not go too far, ”he said during the conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the UN.

At the same time, Fu Tsong clarified that we are not talking about the use of nuclear potential.

He also noted that the issue of countermeasures against the United States is still under discussion. Nevertheless, it is known for sure that Washington’s provocative actions will not go unnoticed by the Chinese authorities.

On the eve it was reported that the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns. He was protested in connection with the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which China considers its integral part.

Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. The politician arrived on the island on 2 August. Upon her arrival, she officially described her visit to Taiwan as “a testament to the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, expressed strong protest over Pelosi’s visit to the island. The agency once again called on the United States to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and pandering to the forces advocating Taiwan independence.

Against the backdrop of ongoing events, they reported that the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) was put on alert and announced a number of military measures as countermeasures. It was also noted that the PLA will conduct military exercises in six regions around Taiwan from August 4 to 7. The Taiwan Ministry of Defense, in turn, condemned the upcoming Chinese exercises near the island and called them the goal of “psychological intimidation of citizens.”

In the US, they believe that China should behave responsibly and not create tension against the backdrop of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. A day earlier, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby noted that Pelosi’s trip did not change anything about the “one China” policy pursued by the United States.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities.